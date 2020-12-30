Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 1,000 mark for the second successive day and the tally stood at 8,17,077, while the toll increased to 12,109 with 17 more fatalities.

Fourteen of the deceased had co-morbidities and three others no chronic illness, a health department bulletin said.

Barring five of the deceased, the others were aged between 62 and 79, it said.

Of the 12,109 deaths, Chennai accounted for 4,004, the highest, while Chengalpattu was in the second slot with 743.

Tamil Nadu reported 945 fresh cases today, the second day of less than 1,000 infections.

Of the 900 plus infections, Chennai reported 275, nearby Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur 48 and 35 respectively and Coimbatore 91.

One each were from West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan and the rest of the districts logged cases in single and double digits (less than 50) in keeping with the overall declining trend in fresh infections.

The active cases dipped to 8,615 with 1,060 patients getting discharged and cumulatively, 7,96,353 have got cured, till date, the bulletin said.

As many as 70,196 samples were tested and in total 1,41,22,733 specimens have been examined in 236 COVID labs.

The tally of 8,17,077 cases includes 2,25,252 from here and the remainder was scaterred across Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, a total of 957 people tested positive after a hiatus of seven months.

On May 30, Tamil Nadu recorded 938 new cases (active cases 9,021), including those from other states and three returnees from Kuwait.

The next day, the cases, that crossed the 1,000 mark dropped below 1,000 on December 29.

