Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): People living in the vicinity of Tiruvallur Railway Station were evacuated to a safe place on Sunday after a goods train carrying diesel caught fire triggering a massive blaze, early this morning District Collector M Prathap said.

The fire has been almost bought under control, he said.

"Today, around 5:30 am, at Tiruvallur Railway Station, a diesel goods train from Manali to Jolarpet and onwards to Karnataka caught fire near the Tiruvallur Railway Station. The initial fire started in five bogies," Prathap told ANI.

He said that on receiving the information from the railways, the district administration, along with the district police and all other departments, mobilised in a record time.

"We have taken steps to mitigate the disaster. Initially, there were some 52 bogies along with the vehicle and around 40 bogies have been detached and moved away from the burning train. People living nearby have been evacuated and moved to a safe place. Basic necessities are being provided to them. Fire teams from nearby cities and districts are also being mobilised... Fire has almost been brought under control," he said.

Visuals from the spot showed a diesel tanker on the freight train engulfed in massive flames, with thick black smoke rising from the blaze.

"Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travel," Southern Railway said in a statement.

Several trains, including those scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, were cancelled or affected.

This includes the following trains: Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nagarsol Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, and Dr MGR Chennai Central Tirupali Saptagiri Express, all scheduled to depart.

Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, the Southern Railways said. (ANI)

