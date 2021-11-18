Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 775 new infections to its COVID-19 tally, which mounted to 27,17,978 while the toll reached 36,336 with 12 additional deaths.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 896 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,72,564 leaving 9,078 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,635 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.30 crore.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 112 cases respectively, while the remaining cases were scattered across other districts.

As many as 20 districts reported less than 10 new COVID-19 cases. Mayiladuthurai and Theni recorded zero new infections, the bulletin said.

