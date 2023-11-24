Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Responding to Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's recent allegations of temple properties in Tamil Nadu being stolen and sold abroad, state Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted that Rs 5500 crore worth of temple property has been recovered under the DMK-led Dravidian model government.

Further, Stalin speaking at an event here said, "If they have devotion then they should appreciate the DMK government for recovering these properties. However, their devotion is merely a daytime act designed to deceive people," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had on Monday that "Properties are being stolen from temples and sold abroad. We don't know who is receiving the money from these sales. However, we do know that our property is being lost and later displayed in exhibitions in other countries."

Further, Stalin said, "A retired police officer posted on his official Facebook and WhatsApp that I said we don't need the votes of Hindus, which is not true. I have initiated a case against him."

"I mention this because some people are trying to defame and topple this Dravidian model government. I appeal to you all to make use of the upcoming election and teach them a lesson," the chief minister said. (ANI)

