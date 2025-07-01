Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor turned politician Vijay on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, while holding Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the state's home minister, responsible for it.

"In the Tiruppuvanam Ajithkumar custodial death case, a special investigation team must be formed under the direct supervision of the High Court to conduct an inquiry and deliver a swift judgment!" the TVK chief wrote in a post on X.

He claimed that the police department, under the "direct supervision of MK Stalin" acts in a "cruel, utterly inhumane and unjust manner towards ordinary citizens."

Vijay also alleged that the state government initially shielded the accused and only took action after the High Court intervened.

"This incident starkly highlights the extent to which the Tamil Nadu Police Department, operating under the direct supervision of the Home Minister, Mr. M.K. Stalin, acts in a cruel, utterly inhumane, and unjust manner toward ordinary citizens, functioning as an unethical institution. It is widely known that the Tamil Nadu government initially tried to protect the culprits," Vijay's post read.

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench heard a suo motu case concerning the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard who allegedly died in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.

Raising doubts over the impartiality of the investigation if done by the Tamil Nadu police, the TVK chief demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be made, just like one was made for investigating the Anna University sexual assault case.

"Since police personnel themselves are the accused murderers in the Ajithkumar custodial death case, if the Tamil Nadu Police Department investigates this case, the inquiry will not be conducted fairly...a special investigation team must be formed in this case as well under the direct supervision of the High Court to conduct a prompt inquiry and uphold justice," he wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin spoke with the family of Ajith Kumar, assuring them of strict action against the people who "failed in their duty."

"The cruelty that happened to the Thiruppuvanam youth should not happen to anyone, a mistake that no one can justify! The government will surely ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime! It will stand as a consolation for the affected family!" the CM's post read.

The Chief Minister has also said that the government has already taken action in the case, as the Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat was shifted out and posted on "compulsory wait" at the office of Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP), G Chandeesh, has been given the additional charge of the post of Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga district.

The case has been transferred to CB-CID (Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department) for further investigation. (ANI)

