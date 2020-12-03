Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): As many as 50 visually challenged persons from Chennai on Wednesday attempted the UNICO Book Of World Records by weaving 50 chairs in six hours, ahead of International Day of Disabled Persons on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to participate in this competition", said Mahendra, a participant.

UNICO Charitable Trust and Indian Blind Welfare Trust jointly organised the world record.

Speaking to ANI Chitra, a participant said, "I have learned to weave since my childhood in order to earn for my lively hood. I am happy to participate in this world record attempt. These days people have started to use plastic chairs. So, we don't find work nowadays."

Tangadurai, Indian Blind Welfare Trust, President told ANI that the aim of organising this event is to motivate the visually challenged people as they are struggling to earn their livelihood currently. (ANI)

