Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) The active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dipped below the 15,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in over five months as the state reported 1,714 new infections, taking the tally to 7,63,282, while the toll stood at 11,531 with 18 more fatalities.

With 2,311 recoveries, a total of 7,37,281 patients admitted to various hospitals in the state have so far got cured of the infection, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 67,014 RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,12,66,091 specimens have been examined in 212 COVID labs in various regions.

Chennai reported 479 fresh infections and neighbouring Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 129 and 112 respectively

The remainder was spread across the state.

The state capital accounted for 2,10,135 out of the 7.63 lakh plus cases reported so far in Tamil Nadu.

All the 18 deceased had co-morbidities and the dead include a man and woman aged 90 and 43 respectively. The death toll of 11,531 includes 3,788 from Chennai, the highest.

The active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, dipped to 14,470 after months.

The live cases, that stood at 14,396 on June 7, touched 15,413 the next day and after a week rose to 20,706.

On the last day of that month it had touched 38,889 and the number continued to steadily climb even thereafter. On June 1, the active cases were only 10,138.

As many as 50,000 plus (50,294) live cases were seen for the first time on July 19 in Tamil Nadu.

For the first time after a four month gap, active cases declined below the 30,000 mark on October 26 and the number continued to decline.

The daily case count, which dipped under 2,000 on November 13, continues to be so.

