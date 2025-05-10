New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Noting that India is "no longer dependent" on any country, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that every Indian is realising the "power of governance" today following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey's book 'Janata Ki Kahani Meri Aatmakatha' in the national capital, the Vice President said that no interest, whether personal, economic, or political, can be above national interest.

"The Pahalgam terror attack has made every citizen believe in the power and vision of governance. Today, every Indian is realising the power of governance, the vision of governance, and the thinking of governance. Today, we are not dependent on any country in this matter, and what is happening in India today is elevating the spirit of every Indian. We are Indians, nationalism is paramount, and the nation comes first. No interest, personal, political, or economic, can be above national interest," Dhankhar said.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

This comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that in a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

"On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations," she said.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

