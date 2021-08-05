New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

"Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience and determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Congratulating Team India, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men's Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team and tweeted, "This BRONZE is our GOLD! Our Hockey Men's Team mesmerised as they registered a spectacular victory at #TokyoOlympics2020 winning a medal after 41 years!"

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Brilliant in Blue Congratulations Indian Men's #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future."

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. (ANI)

