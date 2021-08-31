New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to shooter Singhraj Adhana and congratulated him on winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier, Prime Minister took Twitter to congratulate Adhana.

"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he wrote.

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana won bronze in the P1 -- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo on Tuesday.

This is Indian's shooting contingent second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara became the first woman from the country to win a gold medal on Monday.

With 8 medals so far at Tokyo 2020, India has doubled their previous best medal tally at one edition of the Paralympics (4 in 2016 and 4 in 1984). (ANI)

