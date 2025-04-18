Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) Senior officers of the Army and the Assam Rifles on Friday briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the prevailing security situation in the Northeast, a statement said.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, along with GOC of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar and IG Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, called on Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Naming BJP Leader, Others in Facebook Video Alleging Harassment.

"The officers briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation of the North Eastern region," the brief statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)