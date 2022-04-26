New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A gangster carrying the highest reward by the Delhi Police was arrested along with three of his accomplices from Chhatarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

Shahrukh, 28, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh and was involved in 10 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, among others, police said.

His three associates have been identified as Sohail Arshad, 23, a resident of Madangiri, as is Shahrukh, Sameer Umar, 29, a resident of Tigri, and Yusuf-Ur-Rehman, 23, a resident of Turkman Gate, they said.

On Monday, police received a tip-off about Shahrukh's movement in Chhatarpur area, a senior police officer said.

Acting on the information, police nabbed him and his three associates sitting in a car in the area. They were found in possession of sophisticated firearms and live ammunition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Shahrukh had been released on parole in May 2020 under an emergency measure during COVID-19 pandemic. While he was out, his mentors Hashim alias Baba and Rashid were arrested, police said.

After their arrest, he dropped from the police radar in order to take control of the syndicate, While Hashim in jail joined hands with Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi-Jitender alias Gogi gangs, they added.

