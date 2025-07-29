Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Torrential rains continue to disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, with key infrastructure bearing the brunt. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 6 pm on July 29, a total of 357 roads, 182 power distribution transformers (DTRs), and 179 water supply schemes (WSS) have been disrupted due to heavy rainfall across the state.

Of the total 357 roads blocked, one is a National Highway (NH-21) between Mandi and Kullu. The highest number of road blockages has been reported from Mandi district (259), followed by Kullu (47) and Kangra (24). Heavy rain has been cited as the primary reason for most disruptions.

The power sector also remains heavily impacted, with the worst-affected regions being Mandi (172 DTRs disrupted), followed by Kangra (5) and Chamba (5). Water supply services have similarly suffered, particularly in Kangra (98 schemes) and Mandi (47 schemes).

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon fury has tragically claimed 18 lives in the past 24 hours. As per state authorities, 14 deaths were directly caused by rain-related incidents, including landslides and flash floods, while 4 individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to monitor the situation, and restoration work is underway in multiple districts. Authorities have urged the public to avoid travel on vulnerable routes and follow official advisories.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that torrential rains wreaked havoc in Mandi district last night, particularly hitting the Jail Road area where two people were killed earlier and more are missing, buried in debris.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, the Chief Minister termed the event as a possible "cloudburst-like" disaster and assured that immediate rescue and relief measures were underway."

"Heavy rain lashed Mandi last night, causing severe damage to the Jail Road area. Two deaths have been reported. Given the scale of the disaster, I can say it resembles a cloudburst-like situation," said Sukhu. (ANI)

