New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two other accused in the Turkman Gate stone pelting case, in which around 25-30 people pelted stones at police and MCD officials after they arrived at the spot with JCBs to demolish illegal encroachment near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, as per a High Court order.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Imran and Adnan. With their arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has risen to 20.

Also Read | Mine Collapse in West Bengal: 3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured During Coal Theft Incident in Asansol, Rescue Operations Underway.

Earlier, the Tis Hazari Court reserved the bail pleas of five accused persons arrested in the stone pelting case. The court will pronounce the order on Wednesday at 4 PM.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sayesha Chaddha reserved the order on the bail pleas of the accused Adnan, Kaif, Kasif, Areeb and Sameer.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused's Mobile to Call Police.

Earlier on January 7, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, after the High Court's order, which was announced at early morning hours of the day, according to an official statement from Delhi Police.

During the demolition drive, around 25-30 people pelted stones at police and MCD officials after they arrived at Turkman Gate with JCBs to demolish illegal encroachment, as per a court order. As a result, five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan, the police personnel received treatment at the nearby hospital.

Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

However, officials said a "few miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by pelting stones, and the situation was promptly brought under control through "measured and minimal use of force." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)