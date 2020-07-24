Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 24 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that a complete lockdown would be imposed in the Shillong agglomeration from midnight of July 26 to July 29.

"Government has decided to impose lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration from midnight of July 26, 2020 till midnight of July 29, 2020," tweeted the Meghalaya Chief Minister.

Previously Shillong was under a complete lockdown earlier this month on July 13 and July 14.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Meghalaya has a total of 534 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

