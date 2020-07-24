Bengaluru, July 24: Amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka government on Friday issued revised rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing to be charged by private labs. From now onwards, the RT-PCR testing to cost Rs 2,000 per test, while Rapid Antigen testing for private samples to cost Rs 700/sample.

Here's the circular issued by the state government:

Among other details, the Task Force Committee (TFC) also fixed the ceiling rate for private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test at Rs 3,000/per test, inclusive of the cost of PPE kit. The TFC clearly mentioned that tests can be done only in the ICMR approved laboratories and all other conditions laid down by the ICMR and the state government shall apply.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka reported 5,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 110 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 85,870 including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths.

