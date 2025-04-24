New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In the aftermath of Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives, the Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday issued a statement to all tourism-related service providers requesting to offer assistance to affected tourists stranded in the Union Territory for their safe return.

In the letter, V Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, also called for the waiver of cancellation fees for tourists, emphasising the importance of supporting visitors during this tragic period.

"This is in the aftermath of the recent incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. It is requested that all the tourist service providers, travel agents, tour operators, Online Travel Aggregators (OTAs), tourist transport providers, hoteliers and all other accommodation units may provide all possible assistance to the tourists, including waiving off cancellation fees. Your support is greatly appreciated," the letter read.

Earlier, the Jammu railway authorities, in coordination with ticket checking staff, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been facilitating the safe return of stranded tourists following the terror attack.

Approximately 22 passengers were accommodated in train 22432 from Jammu on Wednesday.

The helpdesk at Jammu railway station has been instrumental in assisting tourists, particularly those arriving from Srinagar.

On Wednesday morning, around 10 tourists from Srinagar were accommodated on Train 12920, the Malwa Express, while nearly 40 others were settled on Train 22942 from Jammu. Additionally, approximately 35 stranded tourists were successfully accommodated on train 20434 through the efforts of Jammu ticket checking staff, the RPF, and the GRP.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government has announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs two lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs two lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions.

"The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the advisory read.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

