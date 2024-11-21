People from across the country visit the tourist attractions to take in the scenic beauty of the Srinagar. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Huge number of tourists poured into Kashmir to catch a glimpse of the autumn scene as the valley is painted all yellow for the season.

The autumn season is in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar valley, attracting tourists from across the world to witness the stunning natural beauty of the valley.

The Mughal Gardens, including Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and Chashmashahi, have become major tourist destinations, with tourists thronging to enjoy the picturesque views created by golden-brown Chinar leaves.

Autumn is also known as 'Harud' in the local language which signifies the season of fog with different colors in the air. The maple leaves of the majestic Chinar trees change from green to golden brown during this season, which always attracts nature lovers.

Tourists, both domestic and foreign, are enjoying the natural beauty and creating lasting memories under the shade of tall Chinar trees.

Sahiba, a tourist from Delhi, said it was her first time visiting Kashmir and that she loved the valley's weather and scenery.

"I liked the weather here. The weather and scenery is beautiful. People who haven't visited Kashmir yet are missing out on a lot. They should come here as soon as possible and experience the beauty and meet the locals. We have come here for the first time and it was wonderful," she told ANI.

Farah, a local student, also praised the autumn beauty of the valley.

"We call this the golden season, and there is a unique beauty in Kashmir during this time. With so many tourists visiting, we thought we should also visit," she told ANI.

Tourism plays a significant role in preserving Kashmir's rich cultural heritage. As visitors immerse themselves in the local traditions, arts, and crafts, there is a renewed appreciation for the region's cultural legacy. This appreciation encourages the preservation of ancestral skills and practices, benefiting local artisans and artisans' communities.

The rise in tourism also promotes small-scale businesses, such as handicrafts, local cuisine, and transportation services, contributing to the overall development of the region. (ANI)

