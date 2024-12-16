Ambala, December 16: Farmers organized a march to Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on tractors, where protesting farmers continue to remain over their various demands. The ongoing agitation has intensified after violent clashes between farmers and police, with 17 farmers reportedly injured. The farmers have vowed to continue their protests, including a tractor march planned for December 16 and a 'Rail Roko' on December 18.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij Haryana Minister Anil Vij has urged farmers to find alternative ways to protest, rather than blocking trains. In a statement, he said, "After permission from the Administration, every organisation can hold a protest. The farmers should not block trains as it will cause inconvenience to many people. They should find another way to protest." 'Hamari Awaz Ko Na Kuchla Jaye': Farmers' Marching to Delhi Appeal to Police After Being Blocked at Shambhu Border.

Earlier, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the planned protests, stating that the tractor march would be held outside Punjab on December 16, followed by a large-scale rail blockade in Punjab two days later. His announcement came after a group of 101 farmers, known as the 'Jathha,' was blocked by police while trying to march toward the Shambhu border.

Pandher condemned the actions of the police, accusing them of using excessive force to disperse the protestors.

"The Indian government, the fifth-largest economy in the world, used force against 101 farmers. Chemical water was thrown at us using cannons, bombs were hurled, and tear gas shells were fired. Seventeen farmers have been injured, many of whom are in serious condition, and they are not being given proper treatment in the hospital. We urge the Punjab government to ensure adequate treatment," Pandher claimed. He called on the Punjab government to ensure adequate medical care for the injured farmers. Pandher also announced that the farmers would continue their protest with a 'Rail Roko' (Rail Blockade) in Punjab on December 18. He urged the people of Punjab, particularly those living near railway tracks, to participate in the blockade by stopping train services from 12 to 3 pm. Congress, SP MPs Demand Dialogue and Action on Ongoing Farmers' Protest.

Addressing the political climate, Pandher criticized the opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for not effectively representing farmers' concerns in Parliament. "We appeal to all Punjabis to participate in large numbers," he added, stressing the importance of the upcoming protests. Despite the heavy-handed response from authorities, farmers have remained committed to their demands, which include securing Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees and opposing corporate control over agricultural markets.

