New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Members of Parliament from Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have raised concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, calling for a more compassionate response from the government and the immediate fulfillment of farmers' demands, particularly the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari stated that the government's response to farmers' grievances has been insufficient. "The demands of farmers should be fulfilled and MSP should be implemented," Tiwari said, echoing the long-standing demand from farmer groups that the government guarantee MSP for crops to ensure fair prices for their produce.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Amar Singh highlighted the protest led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an 'Amaran Anshan' (hunger strike) for the past 20 days.

Singh stressed the urgency of resolving the issue through dialogue, "It has been twenty days since the farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on 'Amar Anshan'. A Union Minister should go to hold talks with the farmers and the farmers do not need permission to come to Delhi... " Singh remarked, emphasizing that the farmers' demands must be addressed without delay."

Singh further said that all the "demands of the farmers" should be fulfilled underlining that prolonged inaction is only exacerbating the farmers' distress.

Earlier in the day, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav also criticized the government's refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue with the farmers. "This Government doesn't want to resolve any issue through dialogues. It wants to use lathi, tear gas and even bullets if it comes to that. They should use 'boli' instead of 'goli', they should talk to people," Yadav said, referring to the heavy-handed tactics employed during past protests.

Yadav urged the government to create a "delegation of 2-3 ministers" who could engage directly with farmer leaders to find a peaceful resolution.

"Fighting is not a solution. Why do farmers have to agitate again and again?" he questioned. (ANI)

