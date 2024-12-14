Shambhu Border (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): The 'Jathha' of 101 farmers marching to Delhi from the Shambhu border point of Haryana were stopped from entering the national capital by the police on Saturday afternoon.

As farmers resumed their 'Dilli Chalo' march on the 307th day of their ongoing protest, they were confronted by police who had set up barricades to prevent their entry into the capital.

The police action led to tension at the protest site, as farmers attempted to move forward, but the authorities maintained their position, citing security concerns and the need to control the movement of protesters into Delhi.

Farmers blocked by the police requested security forces to allow them to continue their protests in a peaceful manner.

A farmer leader at the site spoke to police through the barricades and said, "SP Sahab, we want to march to Delhi peacefully, we request you to not block our protest, please give us the road. We should be allowed to move ahead. Our voice should not be suppressed by these iron and stone barriers."

"Hamari awaz ko an kuchla jaye (Don't suppress our voices)," requested the farmers.

"50 per cent of the people in our country are involved in agriculture, their voices cannot be suppressed. Our farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border. His deteriorating health is in front of everyone, even the Prime Minister," said the farmers' leader.

"You can check us for everything, we only have flags and clothes to wear. We only want to talk to the government about our issues," said the farmers' leader.

Ambala Superintendent of Police in response to the appeal said, "If you want to go to Delhi, you should take proper permission and once you get the permission, we will allow you to go. There was a hearing in the Supreme Court yesterday. Instructions have been given to hold a meeting.The next date of the meeting is December 18. We appeal to you to sit here peacefully and follow the rules."

Police officials were heavily deployed at the border after the farmers' announcement of a fresh attempt to 'Delhi March.'

Earlier in the day, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the protest against contentious agricultural laws has reached its 307th day today awaiting talks with the Centre and emphasized nationwide support for the movement from the people of the country.

In a pointed critique of the government's approach to the farmers' protest, Pandher accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of remaining silent on the issue.

The leader also alleged that government agencies are working to undermine the protest, using tactics to discredit the movement and suggesting that even collective efforts from Punjab and Haryana would fail to make an impact.

Adding further, he said, "I urge everyone to support the protest because I believe no matter how powerful the government is, it can never be bigger than the people of the country. The country is not determined by any party but by the people of the country. We aim to demonstrate how a collective effort by ordinary citizens can be influential enough to bring about changes in laws and governance."

The Haryana government has ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in the Ambala district from December 14-17 to prevent spread of misinformation and potential law-and-order disruptions following the "Delhi Kooch" call by farmers' organizations amid the ongoing protests.

Effective from December 14, 6:00 AM, until December 17, 11:59 PM, the restrictions apply to specific villages, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, and Saddopur.

Essential services like individual SMS, banking communications, voice calls, and broadband remain unaffected to minimize public inconvenience while ensuring peace and order.

The farmers' agitation has witnessed widespread participation from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The protest sites near Delhi's borders have become epicentres of resistance, with thousands of farmers camped in makeshift arrangements despite harsh weather conditions.

As the protest continues to gain momentum, the farmers are intensifying demonstrations to pressure the government into addressing their demands. (ANI)

