New Delhi, June 1 (PTI) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for allowing home delivery of liquor instead of opening shops and markets on priority.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.

Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT, alleged in a statement that despite several requests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not allow them to reopen shops.

The decision shows that "liquor is more important for him", he said.

"Kejriwal did not allow the shops to reopen but on the other hand, by amending Delhi Excise Amendment Act, he has allowed home delivery of liquor which shows that "liquor" is more important for him rather than the livelihood earned not only by the traders but also by their employees," Khandelwal said.

He added that the decision was taken with a view to earn revenue, which could have been achieved by opening markets from May 31.

"Even by allowing the shops and markets to open from May 31, 2021, the government could have fetched substantial revenue by sale proceeds which would have been made by the traders on the one hand and also providing opportunities for earning livelihood to people of Delhi," he said.

Earlier, the CAIT had slammed the Delhi government for its decision to allow construction and manufacturing activities as part of the unlock process but keeping the shops and markets closed till further orders.

