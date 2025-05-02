New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Traffic was disrupted as roads in many parts of the national capital were flooded with water and blocked by uprooted trees after rains and dust storm early morning on Friday.

Commuters, including office goers and school children, were stuck in slow-moving traffic due to the rain.

Waterlogging was reported in Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Major Somnath Marg, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, Khanpur, ITO and Lajpat Nagar which led to major traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

Visuals from waterlogged areas on social media show vehicles wading through knee-deep water.

Four people were also killed in Najafgarh when a tree fell on a house, causing it to collapse.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, urging people to remain extremely vigilant and take necessary precautions.

As a precaution, people are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronic appliances, and stay away from water bodies and objects that conduct electricity.

The rains have also caused disruptions to flight operations.

