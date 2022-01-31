Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): A Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bengaluru has been suspended after he was seen allegedly kicking a woman near the Town Hall in Bengaluru in a video that went viral, informed the traffic police in the statement.

Traffic Police said that he had attacked her after she tried to hit him with a stone when her car, parked in a no-parking zone, was towed. The incident took place on January 24.

"Traffic ASI Mr Narayan who allegedly assaulted a woman is suspended on January 29," said the traffic police in the statement.

"ASI attacked her after the lady got angry and tried to attack him with a stone. As her car was towed which was in no parking zone," the statement added.

The woman has been sent to police custody. (ANI)

