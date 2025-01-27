New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday in view of the repair and rehabilitation work on the Yudhister Setu from January 27 to March 27.

According to the advisory, the traffic will be diverted from the Kashmiri Gate metro station gate number-5, near Monastery Market, Pataleshwar Mandir, and Shastri Park red light on need basis.

Traffic restrictions, regulation, and diversion may be imposed on the Yudhister Setu, Boulevard Road, and Sham Nath Marg and surrounding areas from January 27 to March 27, it said.

The repair and rehabilitation work is being carried out by the Public Works Department.

It is advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and stretches, if feasible.

Commuters travelling to the Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort and Tis Hazari Courts should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on route, it said.

The advisory further stated that the vehicles should only be parked in designated places.

