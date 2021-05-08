Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket and one girl was rescued from Madhya Pradesh, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.

Kunal Dhepe, a history-sheeter, Muskan Shaikh and Vibha Wardhekar had taken a girl to MP on the pretext of a function on April 19 and had sold her to a man for Rs 1.70 lakh, who forcibly married her, said an official.

"After the girl's mother lodged a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Dhepe, Shaikh and Wardhekar," the Beltarodi police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)