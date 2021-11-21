Trailer with container falls from road overbridge (Photo:Twitter/ANI)

Dapoli (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Central Railway has said that a trailer with a container fell from a road overbridge (ROB) in the Jasai-Dapoli goods line section.

The railway relief trains have reached the spot to restore the services.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The driver of the container has succumbed to his injuries, informed the Central Railway. (ANI)

