Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Speaking on the fire incident in a train passing through Sarai Bhopat railway station in UP's Etawah district, Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that three coaches had caught fire but now the fire is under control.

"As per the current report, three bogies of the train caught fire, one S1 sleeper coach and other general coaches. The fire has been doused completely," said SSP Kumar.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Says India Should Spend USD 1 Billion Annually to Train School Teachers.

"We called all the fire brigades and got the last bogie that was on fire disconnected after which we succeeded in getting the fire extinguished. There may be some injuries to a few people but there are no reports of casualties so far," he added.

The Etawah SSP further informed that arrangements are being made for the passengers so that they can reach their destinations.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Drunk Brother for Abusing, Beating Aged Mother in Bhandara.

He also mentioned that the reason for the fire, as of now, is being said to be a short circuit.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, speaking on the fire incident said, "At around 5:30 pm today, when train number 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special was crossing Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station staff and train guard noticed smoke coming out of the S1 coach. The train was stopped and the passengers were taken out."

He further mentioned that the coaches that were damaged in the fire were removed and the train will now shortly be leaving.

Upadhyay also informed that additional coaches will be added at Kanpur Railway Station to make up for the coaches that have been removed as of now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)