New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A trainee at Delhi Police Academy died after his condition deteriorated due to his reported illness on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, a batch of recruits are undergoing training for Jail Warden at Delhi Police Academy, Wazirabad.

"On Wednesday, at about 4 PM, the condition of trainee Deepak, who was reportedly ill, deteriorated. He was taken to JPC hospital where he expired. The information was received through a PCR call and our police team reached at the hospital," said a senior police officer.

Deepak''s body has been preserved for postmortem and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report which will ascertain the exact cause of his death, he said.

