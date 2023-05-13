New Delhi, May 13: Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani on Saturday inaugurated the training organized by her ministry for the Administrative and Medical Contingent selected to serve the Hajis for Haj 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The training is being organized at SCOPE Complex Centre in Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

A total of 468 officials to be on deputation have been selected including 339 medical professionals (173 doctors and 166 Paramedics), 129 for administrative duties including 29 Gr A officers. Total number of Hajis this year as per the bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia is 1.75 lakh. Hajj 2023: Online Submission of Haj Applications Begins, Last Date on March 10.

Training Session Held in Delhi for Officials To Be on Haj Duty in Saudi Arabia

Inaugurated the Orientation-cum-Training program for Hajj Deputationists. A 468 members team has been chosen for medical & administrative duties to facilitate the movement of 1.75 lakh pilgrims. Highest till date, 4314 ladies without mehram will also be in the contingent. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/LSmni43FlT — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 13, 2023

ANI has reported in March that for the first time in the history of Haj pilgrimage, 4,314 women have applied to go on the pilgrimage without a 'Mehram' or male guardian with blood relation. Hajj 2023: Free Application Form Under New Haj Policy, Pilgrimage Cost Reduced by Nearly Rs 50,000, Says Government.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that Mehram -- a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible -- is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has received such a large pool of applications from women above the age of 45 years who wish to travel for the Haj pilgrimage without any male guardian.

