Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Several express trains running to and fro Rajasthan have been cancelled due to dense fog in northern India, officials said Monday.

Ajmer-Sealdah express and Sealdah-Ajmer express have been cancelled from December 16 to 31 and from December 17 to January 1, respectively, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.

Ajmer-Amritsar and Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly express have been cancelled till December 31, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh express from December 16 to 31 and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh from December 19 to January 3.

The trains which have been partially cancelled include Sriganganagar-Haridwar daily and Haridwar-Sriganganagar intercity.

