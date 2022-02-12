Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 12 (PTI) Train service through the Kottayam-Ernakulam route was partially affected on Saturday owing to damage in the electrification infrastructure, officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on False Marriage Promise; Arrested.

They said the overhead wires and supporting infrastructure that power electric trains broke and fell on the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express at Kothanalloor near Ettumanoor at around 4 PM causing the delay of trains on the route.

Also Read | Performing Against Australia Gives You Recognition, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Officials said the Kerala Express, which halted for over three hours, resumed its service later using diesel engines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)