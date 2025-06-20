Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai and participated in a state-level cooperative industrial conference.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, and several other dignitaries were present.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that everything "Seth Walchand Ji initiated in his lifetime not only pioneered in its field but also served industry, society, Maharashtra, and the nation for years." He noted that Seth Walchand Ji was an industrialist who, alongside developing his companies, paid attention to what the country needed.

Shah stated that when a visionary rises above personal interests to lay the foundation for something, they surely receive divine blessings. For any institution to continue functioning for 100 years and celebrate its centenary is a matter of pride for both the institution and society.

Union Minister Shah said that when an institution completes 100 years, its traditions, rules, and methods often become outdated, but this centenary year is not only a moment of pride for all and is also an opportunity for introspection. He noted that today, transformative changes have occurred in the fields of industry, commerce, and agriculture in the country, alongside changes in the policymaking process, with the entire economy now being global.

The Union Minister said that due to changes in policy-making and tireless efforts in implementation, the global reputation of India's passport has also increased. "It is time for Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture across the country to introspect on their operations."

Shah emphasized that professional institutions should be engaged to review and enhance the working methods and utility of chambers in alignment with changes in the country's economy, policymaking processes, state legislatures, Parliament, and the global economy.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that today we have become the fourth-largest economy in the world. This chamber has witnessed a significant period of transformation -- a time when we did not make our own decisions but were dependent on the laws made by the parliament of another country. He said that from that day to today, we have become the fourth-largest economy in the world, surpassing those who ruled over us for 200 years.

Shah said that keeping future needs in mind, MACCIA is using its vision to demand policies, laws, and infrastructure development from the government and is working to make the government aware of the issues faced by trade, industries, and agriculture.

Union Home Minister said that Maharashtra holds immense potential and, in a way, is a symbol and indicator of the country's industrial development. "That is why Mumbai has earned the honour of being the financial capital of India. He said that Maharashtra has left no stone unturned in contributing to the nation's development. However, our double-engine government has worked to infuse Maharashtra with renewed energy and to foster farsightedness."

Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government is implementing projects worth over Rs 7 lakh crore to address the problems of Mumbai and its surrounding areas. He said that today, Maharashtra has the largest economy in the country, receives the highest amount of FDI -- accounting for 39 per cent of the total inflow -- and attracts the most foreign tourists. Maharashtra also has the highest number of startups, with a 25 per cent share of the country's total startups.

He further mentioned that India's largest port is going to be built in Vadhavan, Maharashtra. The highest number of income tax returns filed by mothers and sisters is in Maharashtra, and the state has become the leading one in the bullet train project.

Amit Shah said that between 2004 and 2014, Maharashtra received Rs 1.91 lakh crore in devolution and grant-in-aid, whereas Prime Minister Modi allocated Rs 7.82 lakh crore to the state between 2014 and 2024. The Modi government has undertaken numerous initiatives across all sectors in the country over the past 11 years and brought several changes in policy-making.

The Union Minister said that the Modi government not only formulated policies but also worked tirelessly to implement them effectively. Prime Minister Modi has envisioned the concept of "Team India," as the development of the nation can only be achieved through the joint efforts of both the Centre and the States. He stated that because of this spirit of cooperation and constructive mindset, the country is progressing rapidly today. (ANI)

