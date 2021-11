New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Jogati, is also the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To Be Mutually Recognise by 96 Countries Across Globe, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Four Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Muzaffarpur.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)