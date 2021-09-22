New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the social welfare department of the Delhi government in the wake of a complaint alleging that a policy meant for transgender persons was yet to be formulated.

According to the case history available on the website of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the complainant, an associate professor at an institution in Delhi, had sought the rights panel's intervention in the matter.

Following her complaint, the NHRC has taken action, saying, "Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT, Delhi calling an action taken report on the abovementioned issues within a period of six weeks," as per the proceedings of the case.

There was a series of meetings, chaired by the director of the social welfare department, regarding the implementation of welfare schemes for transgender persons under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, the proceedings say.

A policy for transgender persons was to be formulated. The complainant has alleged that even after elapsing a period of more than six months, "no action has been taken by the authorities," it said.

She had requested the commission's intervention regarding the action on the proposed welfare measures, especially the formation of state rules, a state transgender welfare board, separate transgender toilets, and the provision of healthcare facilities for transgender persons, it added.

