New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways, on Wednesday, inaugurated first of its kind pilot project for Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) that will be a huge shift from fossil fuel and towards the conservation of our environment.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri and RK Singh, Minister of Power, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Heavy Industries Minister were present at the launch.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) initiated this Pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

This aims at spreading awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology, and disseminating its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

Gadkari said, "Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India."

"FCEV powered by Hydrogen is one of the best zero-emission solutions. It is completely environment friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water," he added.

Green Hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors including road transportation and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri while addressing on the occasion said, "We are here celebrating new technology. This technology of ethanol combination is a great success. I have invited my counterpart from Brazil as an example and it will be a delightful exchange of ideas. PM spoke of green energy and this is a win-win idea. We are in an interesting transition. Investment required for traditional energy was not coming earlier but now it's coming."

Union Power Minister RK Singh stated that fossil fuel capacity comes down to 33 per cent. We believe that environmental problems need to be addressed. India is committed to a cleaner energy and low-carbon path for achieving accelerated economic growth.

Through the launch of this pilot project, India moves a step closer toward transportation powered by Green hydrogen which is going to be a key technology option of the future with the significant application, he added. (ANI)

