New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday slammed the members of the Treasury bench, alleging that they make false allegations against Congress leaders to divert the attention from the Adani issue.

"They want to divert the issue of Adani...Members of the treasury bench are misusing the parliamentary platform and making derogatory, baseless allegations against Congress party and opposition," KC Venugopal told ANI.

He also questioned why BJP MP NIshikant Dubey was allowed to speak on the same subject repeatedly in zero hours.

"Yesterday the leader of the opposition (Rahul Gandhi) met the speaker (Om Birla) and informed him that we want the House to run. Allegations made by BJP MP NIshikant Dubey have to be examined and expunged. The same thing happened today and we don't know how can the same member be allowed to speak on the same subject in zero hour. They (BJP MPs) are making false and baseless allegations against the Congress party and its leaders," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue on Thursday. They held protests on Parliament premises holding banners which said "We will not allow the selling of the country".

RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to raise issues inside the parliament.

"In a democracy, the opposition and ruling party both play their roles in the smooth functioning of Parliament. But the ruling party is not allowing us to raise issues inside the parliament that's why we have to protest in the parliament premises," Manoj Jha told ANI.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also among the protesters. On Wednesday also, the Opposition MPs protested on the Parliament premises where they gave rose flowers and Indian flags to NDA MPs as a unique way of protesting.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday staged a counter-protest against Congress on the Parliament premises accusing the party leadership of having links with Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Giriraj Singh held pictures of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Soros. (ANI)

