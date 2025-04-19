Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Tremors were felt in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan at 12:17 p.m. (IST) today.

The tremor occurred with a latitude of 36.10 and longitude 71.20 according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

A local in Srinagar who felt the tremors said "I was in office when my chair shook and I felt the tremor..."

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Saudi Arabia on April 22-23 at Invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)