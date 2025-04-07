Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A tri-service all-women crew set off on a 55-day circumnavigation sailing expedition to Seychelles on Monday onboard the Indian Armed Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

Lt Gen AK Ramesh, Commandant, College of Military Engineering (CME), flagged off the vessel from the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, Colaba.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

"The expedition, featuring an all-women 12-member crew from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, embarked on a challenging 55-day voyage covering 4,000 nautical miles from Mumbai to Seychelles and back aboard the IASV Triveni," a statement by the defence ministry said.

"This pioneering initiative highlights the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti and aims to promote gender indignity in maritime endeavours," it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Durg City; 3 Suspects Detained After Body Found in Locked Car.

The expedition serves as a preparatory phase for an even more ambitious circumnavigation sailing expedition planned for 2026, the ministry said.

Selected from 41 enthusiastic volunteers, 12 women officers, rigorously trained for two years in ocean sailing, will navigate treacherous waters, demonstrating their resilience, courage and determination on the high seas.

The crew have embarked upon several training expeditions, gradually increasing in complexity and distance, including short and long distances over days and nights.

They have come out successful through challenges of weather, mechanical issues of the yacht and physical toll, it said.

"The Mumbai-Sychelles-Mumbai expedition not only symbolises the empowerment of women in the armed forces but also pays tribute to India's legendary warrior queens like Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati and Rani Lakshmi Bai, whose deeds continue to inspire generations," it said.

The flagging-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 30, marking the successful completion of this ground-breaking voyage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)