Agartala, May 13 (PTI) A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven youths in Belonia area in South Tripura district, police said on Tuesday.

Six of the seven accused were arrested soon after a complaint was lodged with the Belonia Women's police station.

The minor, a resident of Tillapara area under the jurisdiction of Santir Bazar police station, had gone out with her friend to attend a village fair in Belonia on May 9.

"On the way, the girl was stopped at Manduriya in Belonia police station area by some youths, who, along with her friend, took her to a nearby jungle and raped her. Later, she was taken to one of the accused's house for night stay," Belonia Women's police station officer-in-charge Swapna Bhowmik said.

The girl called up her parents the next morning and narrated her ordeal, she said.

"On May 10, her parents rushed to Manduriya and brought their daughter back home. Later, the survivor's mother lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter was gang-raped by seven persons.

"After receiving the complaint, police launched a massive manhunt and arrested six accused on May 12, and all of them were produced before a local court on Tuesday seeking police remand. One more accused is yet to be nabbed," the OC said.

Police are investigating the case and the survivor's condition is stable, she added.

