Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 27 (PTI) A tribal man, who suffered injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant, died at a hospital in this north Kerala district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased (50) has been identified as Kali, a resident of a hamlet under the Pudur police station limit.

According to police, the man was attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood in the Attappadi forest earlier in the day.

The man sustained serious injuries while trying to escape from the elephant's clutches.

Although forest personnel rushed Kali to the Kottathara Tribal Hospital and later to the district hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day, police added.

Several people have been killed in wild elephant attacks in the high ranges of Kerala in recent months.

