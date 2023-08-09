Nashik, Aug 9 (PTI) Various tribal organisations took out a peace rally in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Wednesday for various demands including capital punishment for those responsible for parading two women naked in restive Manipur.

Tribals from various talukas of the district in north Maharashtra decided not to celebrate World Tribal Day grandly.

Also Read | Manipur Violence Shameful, Government Has No Intention To Change Demography of Northeast State, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

The tribals also opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) plan and sought intervention in the PESA (Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area) Act and the implementation of the 5th index, organisers said.

The march started from Nimani bus stand in Panchvati area and culminated at the BR Ambedkar statue, located around 3 km away. They carried various placards, posters and banners.

Also Read | Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: ‘Hugging Without Sexual Intent is Not an Offence’ Argues Counsel for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A delegation of the participants submitted a memorandum of their demands to the district collector, an organiser said.

In Harsul town in Nashik district, a programme was held to mark World Tribals Day. Youths wearing traditional clothes presented folk dance performances on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)