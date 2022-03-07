Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Several tribals sat on a protest outside the official residence of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi here on Monday to press for their various demands, including proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), an official said.

Also Read | Google May Postpone Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Until Late July 2022 in the US: Report.

The protesters arrived here from various districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Buldhana, and gathered in the morning outside Padvi's bungalow near the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: PM Narendra Modi To Speak With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They wanted to meet the minister to put forth their issues before him, he said.

Heavy police security was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

The FRA recognises the rights of forest dwelling tribal communities to forest resources, on which these communities are dependent for a variety of requirements, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural needs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)