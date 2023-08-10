Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress state president and Bastar MP, Deepak Baij, on Wednesday claimed that under previous BJP government, tribals were shot and clad in Naxal uniforms so that they could be passed off as Leftist outlaws.

Speaking to media persons in the state capital, Raipur, Baij said, "Under BJP rule, houses of innocent tribals in Bastar were torched. They were shot dead and clad in Naxal uniforms."

He claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the tribals feel safer than what they used to under the previous regime.

"Since the Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh, tribals in Bastar and other parts of the state feel a lot safer under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel," Baij said.

"The Congress government has safeguarded the rights of tribals over water, forest and land," he added.

Baij claimed further that peace was returning to Bastar on the weight of the good works done by the incumbent government.

"Our tribal brothers and sisters are drawing the benefits of the schemes being implemented by the state government. Bastar is now on the path to peace and progress," Baij said.

Meanwhile, drawing a parallel between Chhattisgarh during 15 years of BJP rule and the present day, the Congress's general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh, Kumari Selja, said the development over the last five years resulted in the progress of every section, including tribals.

Baij was appointed as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on July 12, with immediate effect. (ANI)

