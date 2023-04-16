Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a mentally challenged individual in the city recently, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim had hit the passersby with wooden logs at a busy fish market area in Porur last week.

The men used cricket bats to attack the victim that left him grievously injured, a press release said. The injured man, who was admitted to a government hospital, did not respond to treatment and died on Saturday.

Three men were nabbed and sent to prison while the police are on the lookout for the fourth individual who was part of the crime, the release said.

