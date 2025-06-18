New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Criticising PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed that India has received "'triple jhatka" in foreign policy and diplomacy.

Addressing the issue of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump's telephonic conversation, Ramesh asserted that Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose "provocative, incendiary, inflammatory" comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks, has been invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump.

Jairam Ramesh said that it is a "setback" for Indian diplomacy and the government is "quiet" over the issue.

"Understand the 'triple jhatka' that the Indian foreign policy and diplomacy has received. Today, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative, incendiary, and inflammatory comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks. He is today invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump. This is a setback for Indian diplomacy. We are quiet about it, we have not objected to it", Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress leader said that Michael Kurilla, who is the US Central Command Head, hailed Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner", despite India considering them as a "phenomenal perpetrator".

"Second, General Michael Kurilla, who is the Head of the US Central Command, says that Pakistan is a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism. We are saying Pakistan is a phenomenal perpetrator...Third, from May 10 onwards, 14 times President Trump has been claiming that he mediated a ceasefire, he used trade as an instrument, he put Pakistan and India together", Jairam Ramesh added.

Reiterating the opposition's demand for a special Parliament session, Jairam Ramesh said that whatever Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri read out regarding the 35-minute telephone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump, the Prime Minister should say the same things in Parliament.

The Congress leader stressed that the opposition wants a debate in the parliament and an all-party meeting to showcase unity and solidarity over the issue.

"PM was silent. This was not countered. Today, we are told that he had a 35-minute phone call with President Trump, and he said many of the things that the Foreign Secretary has given a readout...Say the same thing in Parliament. Call a special session of Parliament...Call an all-party meeting tomorrow...and say the same things that you have supposedly told President Trump on the phone...We want a debate in Parliament, we want a constructive debate, we want an all-party meeting. We want to show unity and solidarity", the Congress leader said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which took place in Canada. During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

