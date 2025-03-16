Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), four bags of dry ganja weighing 30.5 kg were seized.

Upon preliminary investigation, the police authorities found the seized dry ganja unclaimed, and are trying to find out who the owner of the illegal ganja is. The worth of the seized items is Rs 4 lakh 57 thousand.

Earlier, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station on Saturday evening, said officials.

The authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry ganja, which was concealed in two large pit bags.

According to police sources, the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband out of Tripura via the Deoghar Express. They had planned to use Agartala Railway Station as a transit point for transporting the drugs to other states.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are anticipated.

The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both residents of Bihar's Saharsa.

Authorities estimate that the market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.6 lakh. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

