Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, authorities at Agartala Railway Station recovered and seized 34 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 5.10 lakh on Wednesday during a routine check, as per the information from officials.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja in its destination market is approximately Rs 5.10 lakh. The contraband was found abandoned, with no claimant in sight.

Following due legal procedures, the seized ganja was secured as unclaimed property.

The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation to trace the source and owner of the illegal consignment.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was part of an inter-state drug trafficking network, and efforts are underway to identify those involved.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their vigilance at railway stations and other transit points to curb the smuggling of illegal substances.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Recently, in a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station, said officials.

The authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry ganja, which was concealed in two large pit bags. According to police sources, the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband out of Tripura via Deoghar Express.

They had planned to use Agartala Railway Station as a transit point for transporting the drugs to other states. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station.

Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are anticipated.

The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both are residents of Bihar's Saharsa. Authorities estimate that the market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.6 lakh. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

