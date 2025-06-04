Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas and took stock of affected families staying in relief camps of Agartala and distributed food and essential supplies.

Addressing the media, Deb said that while natural disasters like floods are inevitable, the state administration has taken "commendable steps" to provide timely relief and support to the victims.

Highlighting improved disaster response mechanisms, Deb noted that floodwaters in Agartala, which used to remain stagnant for four to five days in the past, now recede within two to three hours. "At least now there is a vision," he said, attributing the improvement to the current government's initiatives in upgrading drainage infrastructure and implementing flood mitigation projects.

Deb also recalled a major flood management initiative undertaken during his tenure as Chief Minister. "A comprehensive flood mitigation project for the Haora River was sanctioned with support from the DONER Ministry. We had completed the DPR, but due to local protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, the work was delayed.

"Had it been completed on time, the situation would have been much better today," he stated.

Visiting a relief camp at Hrishi Colony in Pratapgarh English Medium school, Agartala, sheltering 482 families with approximately 2,000 inmates, Deb said the residents were being well looked after by the administration.

"The arrangements by the state government are very good, and most people are satisfied. Of course, in times of calamity, some small mistakes may happen, but everyone must come together to help those in need," he said.

Deb further said that the early arrival of the monsoon this year posed additional challenges, but the administration responded proactively.

"Installation of pumps and redevelopment of ponds under the Smart City Mission have significantly helped in managing the crisis," he noted.

Speaking to ANI, Deb emphasised that flood-hit families are now preparing to return to their homes. "All necessary arrangements have been made. Once back, they will clean and resume their normal lives. These are hardworking people who earn through labour," he said.

He also announced that the government has prepared a relief package that includes rice, lentils, potatoes, soybeans, spices, and other essentials, designed to sustain affected families for up to 24 days. "Proper arrangements for drinking water and medicines have also been made," he added.

"The situation in the camp is quite good. I spoke to some people yesterday and they told me they are receiving proper food and medical aid on time. The government has truly taken care of the people," Deb concluded.

