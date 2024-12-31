Agartala, Dec 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state cabinet cleared proposals to create 255 new posts in the government.

He said 70 posts will be created for setting up new offices of deputy director of prosecution in seven districts.

"Our government is all set to bring new opportunities for job aspirants in the New Year. The Council of Ministers today gave approval for creating a good number of posts & filling up other vacant posts," the CM posted on Facebook.

He said 185 posts of different categories under the Finance Department will also be created.

Besides, the council of ministers approved a proposal for filling up 100 posts of junior grade stenographers, he added.

